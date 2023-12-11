Myles Garrett Makes Big Projection About Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns are 1-1 in the Joe Flacco era.

The team is 6-1 at home and continues in a privileged position to make the playoffs, even though they might not host a postseason game.

Notably, despite the loss to the Los Angeles Rams, it’s been more than evident that Joe Flacco is currently the best choice at QB for this team, and it’s not even close.

Flacco’s play and attitude have already earned praise and recognition from some of his teammates, including superstar DE Myles Garrett.

Following the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Garrett told the media that Flacco is one of them, and he’s going to continue being one of them if he continues to play this way (via Tom Withers on Twitter).

Garrett on Flacco: “He’s one of us, and if he keeps doing this, he’ll stay one of us.” pic.twitter.com/9mXKR1I3xA — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 10, 2023

Needless to say, the sole thought of Joe Flacco playing for the Browns would’ve made plenty of Browns fans throw up.

Most Browns fans grew to hate him during his days with the Baltimore Ravens, and this might be kind of odd.

But Flacco has embraced his role with his new team, and he’s given this team a glimpse of what they could’ve achieved this season if they had a somewhat decent and consistent quarterback play throughout the course of the season.

He’s not getting any younger, and he’s definitely not going to be the team’s starter once Deshaun Watson is back to full strength and ready to play again.

But he’s at least earned the right to be one of his backups until he decides to walk away from the game.