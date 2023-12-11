Browns Nation

Joe Flacco About To Surpass Division Rival QB In TD Category

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have found their provisional quarterback for the remainder of the season.

It hasn’t been pretty, but it sure has been exciting.

Joe Flacco has been the first Browns quarterback willing and capable of slinging the football down the field, and while some of his throws have been way off, others have actually been a beauty to watch.

Flacco hasn’t been shy since arriving in Cleveland, and it’s not like he’s just throwing hand-offs or check-downs; he’s letting it rip.

As pointed out by Jarrett Bailey on Twitter, he’s just one touchdown pass away from tying Kenny Pickett’s season total (six), even though he’s only played eight quarters this season.

Of course, that speaks volumes of how bad Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers offense have been throughout the course of the season, but it’s also an encouraging sign for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

The Browns are 6-1 at home, have the best pass rush, and have one of the best defenses in the league.

All they need is someone who can play mistake-free football or at least keep the chains in motion.

Flacco has already thrown two picks in as many games, and both were quite questionable.

Even so, he’s already thrown for over 280 yards per game, and he’s put the team in a position to win in both of his starts.

There should be no debate at this point.

The Browns need to keep rolling with Flacco until the end of the season, and while making the Super Bowl might not be realistic, they could even steal a playoff game or two with him behind center.

