Myles Garrett Nearing Feat Never Seen In Browns History

To say that Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns is having a great season is a major understatement. In fact, Garrett is doing things that few other NFL stars have, and he could soon make franchise history.

Writing on social media, Quincy Carrier highlighted just how close Garrett is to a historic accomplishment.

“Myles Garrett is 1 more double digit sack season away from having the same amount of double digit seasons as all the other browns edge rushers combined in all Browns history which dates back to 1946. He’s 2 away from having more,” Carrier posted on X.

Garrett’s season average currently sits at 10.0, so it stands to reason that he could make this goal as long as he remains healthy and as long as the rest of his defensive squad backs him up. For the last two seasons, that average sat at 14.0.

If there is any week to build upon that average, it is this upcoming game. The Browns are about to face off against the New York Jets, who are weak across the board.

There are many things to complain about with this Browns team, but the defense isn’t one of them, and Garrett is at the center of it all. He is the best thing the Browns have, and it is no surprise that they will do anything to hold onto him as long as possible. He is making history and staying consistent, and the Browns know how lucky they are to have him.

