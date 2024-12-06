Myles Garrett Reacts To George Pickens’ Jab At Browns

The Cleveland Browns earned their third victory of the season by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19 in a game that featured snow-covered fields in the second half of the Week 12 contest.

After the game, Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens picked a fight – both literally and figuratively – with the Browns.

On the field, Pickens grabbed Browns cornerback Greg Newsome’s helmet and dragged him beyond the endzone for a short skirmish as the last play unfolded.

In the locker room afterward, Pickens didn’t hold back his thoughts, claiming that the Browns were not good; instead, he said the snow aided Cleveland in picking up the win.

#Steelers WR George Pickens on the loss to the #Browns: “The conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game. I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all.” pic.twitter.com/SifgqKHBIR — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) November 22, 2024

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett holds a different view.

In his press conference Friday, Garrett reacted to Pickens’ original post-game comments.

“We played in the same snow. I don’t see how it was to any benefit to us more than them. We could be a better team on record, but we were good enough on that day, and we have to be good enough on Sunday; that’s all that matters,” Garrett said.

#Browns Myles Garrett on George Pickens comments that the Browns are not a good team and only won because of the snow. pic.twitter.com/eogZzuGqwp — Coop (@JJCoop25) December 6, 2024

On Sunday, the Browns will face off against the Steelers for their final matchup of the season.

Cleveland will be looking for their first series sweep against Pittsburgh since the 1988 season, and the Browns are attempting to win a regular season game against the Steelers inside Acrisure Stadium for the first time since 2003.

