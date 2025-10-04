Insider Turns Heads With Big Dillon Gabriel Prediction

The Cleveland Browns are facing a tough challenge against the Minnesota Vikings as rookie Dillon Gabriel will make his first NFL start.

The team’s ongoing struggles under center have divided the fanbase between Gabriel supporters and those advocating for fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Several analysts believe Gabriel could provide a spark, with insider Jason Lloyd offering a bold prediction for Sunday’s matchup.

“Browns take Gabbey Road to win. Dillon Gabriel leads Browns to 20-17 win in first NFL start,” Lloyd said.

.@ByJasonLloyd predicts a #Browns WIN in Dillon Gabriel's first start against the #Vikings in London. pic.twitter.com/RM5PmtgiaK — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) October 3, 2025

Lloyd acknowledged that Gabriel’s underwhelming training camp performances led many Browns fans to dismiss him as a viable option.

However, he believes the third-round pick could surprise critics with a confident showing that exceeds current expectations.

While Lloyd doesn’t view Gabriel as Cleveland’s long-term answer, he thinks the rookie possesses more self-confidence than people realize.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed Gabriel’s preparation during Friday’s press conference, highlighting the extra time coaches have spent with him.

The offensive line has dealt with injuries to Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones, which have complicated matters at the tackle positions.

With Cleveland sitting at 1-3, the gap between 1-4 and 2-3 feels substantial in the competitive AFC landscape.

A victory overseas could shift momentum for a team built around a strong defensive unit, and Gabriel might represent their best chance to secure that crucial win.

