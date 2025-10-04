Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, October 4, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Turns Heads With Big Dillon Gabriel Prediction

Insider Turns Heads With Big Dillon Gabriel Prediction

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Turns Heads With Big Dillon Gabriel Prediction
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are facing a tough challenge against the Minnesota Vikings as rookie Dillon Gabriel will make his first NFL start.

The team’s ongoing struggles under center have divided the fanbase between Gabriel supporters and those advocating for fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Several analysts believe Gabriel could provide a spark, with insider Jason Lloyd offering a bold prediction for Sunday’s matchup.

“Browns take Gabbey Road to win. Dillon Gabriel leads Browns to 20-17 win in first NFL start,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd acknowledged that Gabriel’s underwhelming training camp performances led many Browns fans to dismiss him as a viable option.

However, he believes the third-round pick could surprise critics with a confident showing that exceeds current expectations.

While Lloyd doesn’t view Gabriel as Cleveland’s long-term answer, he thinks the rookie possesses more self-confidence than people realize.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed Gabriel’s preparation during Friday’s press conference, highlighting the extra time coaches have spent with him.

The offensive line has dealt with injuries to Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones, which have complicated matters at the tackle positions.

With Cleveland sitting at 1-3, the gap between 1-4 and 2-3 feels substantial in the competitive AFC landscape.

A victory overseas could shift momentum for a team built around a strong defensive unit, and Gabriel might represent their best chance to secure that crucial win.

NEXT:  Mike McCarthy Defends Shedeur Sanders Amid Recent Criticism
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation