Myles Garrett Reveals Honest Thoughts On Mason Graham

The Cleveland Browns took a big swing in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

They reportedly were high on two-way player Travis Hunter, but they got an offer for the No. 2 overall pick that was just too good to turn down.

They agreed to trade down to No. 5 because they thought they would still be able to get a foundational piece in Mason Graham.

Now, the rookie defensive tackle will have to prove that even though players of his position are rarely drafted that high, he is worthy of that selection.

Judging by Myles Garrett’s words, Graham has already made a strong impression.

Garrett recently raved about Graham’s mindset and work ethic, praising him for trying to soak in as much information as possible and just learning everything he can.

“I think he’s hungry. He’s pretty quiet, but I see him watching a lot. I see him learning, and he’s just really inquisitive you know, staying near to make sure that he hears like every detail and just picking up on things. See him taking things from the meeting room to the playing field, not really asking any questions, but just, you know, naturally picking up on those cues,” Garrett said, via Scott Petrak.

Graham was a force to be reckoned with in college at Michigan, often drawing multiple blockers.

That, plus his place on the interior of the defensive line, made his production look slightly underwhelming on paper.

But he was the most disruptive defensive force on the team, with opponents game-planning to contain him, just like they do in the NFL with Garrett.

Now, nobody will be able to afford double-teaming Graham, as that will draw blockers away from Garrett.

As such, the Browns could have one of the strongest one-two punches in the trenches, and that’s going to keep every opposing quarterback up at night.

