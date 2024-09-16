Myles Garrett Reveals How A Play On Jaguars’ Stadium Name Fueled Browns

Entering their Week 2 matchup, the Cleveland Browns defense had heard multiple times about how Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence would be able to work his magic against the AFC North squad.

Jaguars fans have embraced their franchise star, calling the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville the “TrEverBank” facility in honor of the team’s quarterback.

Little did fans know that that play on words would affect the game’s outcome.

Following the contest, Browns defensive Myles Garrett acknowledged that he and the rest of Cleveland’s defense had heard those same comments.

Analyst Juston Lewis shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – how the team used that wordplay to their advantage Sunday in Cleveland’s 18-13 victory over Jacksonville.

“It just adds a little fuel to the fire,” Garrett said, adding, “If that’s going to be the main guy then we have to take him out of the game.”

#Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett on “TrEverBank Stadium” and what he thought of it: “We heard about it [earlier in the week]. It just adds a little fuel to the fire. If that’s going to be the main guy then we have to take him out the game.” pic.twitter.com/xzBNCCCMKJ — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) September 15, 2024

Cleveland’s defense did its part against Lawrence as the quarterback finished the game completing 14 of 30 passes for 220 yards and no touchdowns on Sunday.

The only touchdown the Browns allowed on Sunday was a rushing score to Travis Etienne Jr. in the third quarter.

Further, Lawrence was sacked four times – including a safety late in the fourth quarter – for 24 yards.

The quarterback did finish with two carries for 45 yards, including a 33-yard scramble that was the Jaguars’ second-longest play from scrimmage last weekend.

Three of the Browns’ four sacks came from the defensive line as Garrett, Wright, and Quinton Jefferson all recorded a sack apiece against Jacksonville.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks provided the final sack against Lawrence for Cleveland.

NEXT:

Deshaun Watson Shares His Thoughts On Jameis Winston's Play