Deshaun Watson Shares His Thoughts On Jameis Winston’s Play

For the second straight contest, the Cleveland Browns went for multiple fourth-down conversions to keep drives alive.

Against Jacksonville on Sunday, Cleveland had three instances with a fourth-and-one situation, and the Browns went for it all three times.

Cleveland converted all three, including two times with a different quarterback under center.

Backup Jameis Winston – a 6-foot-4, 230-pound athlete – scrambled for four yards on two fourth-down runs, giving the Browns a new set of downs each time he was called upon.

After the contest, analyst Scott Petrak shared Deshaun Watson’s thoughts about his backup on X as the starter praised Winston for keeping the chains moving forward.

“He came in, did what he needed to do, made the right calls on those fourth-down plays, which is huge to keep the drives moving,” Watson said, noting, “It’s definitely a specialty that can help his offense.”

Watson said that the veteran backup is ready for anything the team asks of him, something that Winston has told the starter on multiple occasions.

The first time Winston was asked to run the football was in the second period.

On the ninth play of a 12-play drive, Winston faced a fourth-and-one from the Jacksonville 41-yard line.

Winston scurried across the line of scrimmage for two yards, keeping the drive alive for a field goal by Dustin Hopkins moments later.

In the fourth quarter, Winston was asked to do the same deep in the Jaguars’ territory.

With 3:24 left in the game, the veteran backup converted a fourth-and-one play from the Jacksonville 26-yard line to keep the drive going all the way to the two-minute warning.

