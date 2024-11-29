At the end of the Browns’ contest with the Steelers last week, Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens was seen yanking Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome’s helmet to pull him out of the endzone to start a brief skirmish.

Pickens was upset after the contest, calling the Browns a bad team in his postgame comments after Cleveland earned a 24-19 upset over the Steelers.

George Pickens on the #Steelers’ loss to the #Browns: “Conditions played a huge part in today’s game. I don’t think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today.” 🎥: @ChrisHalicke pic.twitter.com/nMPBpzC0QP — DK Pittsburgh Sports (@DKPghSports) November 22, 2024

The war of words continued between Pickens and Newsome in the immediate aftermath of the contest.

Newsome took to X to share his thoughts about Pickens after the game, calling the wide receiver a “Fake tough guy” immediately following the matchup last week.

Fake tough guy 😂😂😂 — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) November 22, 2024

While Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Russell Wilson have come to Pickens’ defense over the past week, the wide receiver has not said much since the unexpected loss last week.

Pickens finally broke his silence on Friday, revealing his thoughts about Newsome’s three-word response on X.

“I’m just here right now so I won’t get fined,” Pickens said.

George Pickens reacts to Greg Newsome calling him a 'fake tough guy' “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.”pic.twitter.com/as1ftJgW7o — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) November 29, 2024

The play has been shown from multiple angles on X, and each has revealed the Steelers receiver was the aggressor in the fight following the play.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed earlier this week the NFL is reviewing the play, potentially handing down fines or suspensions to both Pickens and Newsome for their involvement.

Newsome has since told Cabot he hopes to avoid a fine as he was defending himself while also hopeful the league would not suspend Pickens for his actions.

NEXT:

Jerry Jeudy Reveals Why He Asked For Trade From Broncos