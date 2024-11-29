Browns Nation

Friday, November 29, 2024
George Pickens Reacts To Greg Newsome Calling Him A 'Fake Tough Guy'

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 12: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

At the end of the Browns’ contest with the Steelers last week, Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens was seen yanking Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome’s helmet to pull him out of the endzone to start a brief skirmish.

Pickens was upset after the contest, calling the Browns a bad team in his postgame comments after Cleveland earned a 24-19 upset over the Steelers.

The war of words continued between Pickens and Newsome in the immediate aftermath of the contest.

Newsome took to X to share his thoughts about Pickens after the game, calling the wide receiver a “Fake tough guy” immediately following the matchup last week.

While Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Russell Wilson have come to Pickens’ defense over the past week, the wide receiver has not said much since the unexpected loss last week.

Pickens finally broke his silence on Friday, revealing his thoughts about Newsome’s three-word response on X.

“I’m just here right now so I won’t get fined,” Pickens said.

The play has been shown from multiple angles on X, and each has revealed the Steelers receiver was the aggressor in the fight following the play.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed earlier this week the NFL is reviewing the play, potentially handing down fines or suspensions to both Pickens and Newsome for their involvement.

Newsome has since told Cabot he hopes to avoid a fine as he was defending himself while also hopeful the league would not suspend Pickens for his actions.

