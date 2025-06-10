Myles Garrett Sends Warning Message To Aaron Rodgers

The AFC North has always been where rivalries burn hottest, and 2025 promises to turn up the temperature even more.

The Cleveland Browns will face Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers twice this season, creating a matchup that has Myles Garrett already thinking about what lies ahead.

When reporters asked Garrett about Rodgers joining Pittsburgh, his response carried the weight of someone ready for battle.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard,” Garrett said.

The comment connects directly to Garrett’s beloved Halloween tradition that has become a fan favorite over the years.

The star edge rusher transforms his front yard into a mock graveyard, complete with tombstones bearing the names of quarterbacks he has sacked.

Each season brings creative new displays designed to highlight his on-field dominance.

If things go according to plan this season, Garrett could add a Steelers version of Rodgers’ jersey to his collection.

Despite appearing in Garrett’s 2024 lawn display, Rodgers has never actually been sacked by the Browns’ defensive end.

The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year has faced Rodgers just once during his eight-year career, a Christmas Day matchup in 2021 where Garrett came up empty.

That scoreless history makes this division rivalry even more intriguing. Garrett has built his reputation terrorizing AFC North quarterbacks, but Rodgers represents unfinished business.

With two meetings scheduled between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, the stage is set for Garrett to finally add Rodgers to his legitimate sack collection rather than just his Halloween decorations.

