Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Shares His Thoughts On Browns Playing 49ers

Myles Garrett Shares His Thoughts On Browns Playing 49ers

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns take on a very good and undefeated San Francisco 49ers team this Sunday.

Currently, the Niners boast the NFL’s top-ranked defense in points against and second-ranked offense in points for.

Since Deshaun Watson and Joel Bitonio won’t suit up for the Browns (and possibly David Njoku and Ethan Pocic), not many people give the team a chance.

Of course, none of the Browns players actually believe that and there is strong optimism for an upset victory, according to Myles Garrett.

“They say to be the best you’ve got to beat the best,” said Garrett, per the Browns. “No matter what your lines are looking like, what the depth chart is looking like, you can’t account for that not like they [Niners] can account for that. You just have to go out there with who you got and play ball. Any given Sunday anything can happen. So we’re going to go out there…full of confidence and be ready to rock.”

Without a doubt, Cleveland will have its hands full, even with Garrett and a solid defense.

San Francisco has a surprisingly good quarterback in Brock Purdy who has already passed for 1,271 yards, nine touchdowns and exactly zero interceptions.

He’s not completely indestructible as opposing defenders have dropped him for eight sacks.

Besides Purdy, San Fran has a multi-threat running back in Christian McCaffrey, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle.

The Niners’ defense is led by Nick Bosa, the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

As Garrett said, anything can happen on any given Sunday.

However, unlike in Week 4 against Baltimore, the Browns have to play mistake-free football to have a chance against a talented opponent.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Receive Major David Njoku Update

12 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Potential Deshaun Watson Comeback Date

3 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns CB Has Impressive Stat To Start The Season

20 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals If Browns Players Still Believe In Kevin Stefanski

20 hours ago

P J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns. and Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns look on during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Players Reveal Their Thoughts On QB P.J. Walker

20 hours ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has An Honest Admission About Showing His Burns

21 hours ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New 49ers Addition May Debut Against Browns

21 hours ago

Browns Star Makes A Clear Statement Ahead Of 49ers Matchup

21 hours ago

P. J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns WR Reveals His Thoughts On P.J. Walker's Sunday Start

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

49ers At Browns: Week 6 Predictions

2 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a tackle on Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Coach Discusses Za'Darius Smith's Impact On Defense

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Former Player Claims 49ers Game Will Be 'Personal' For Browns

2 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Defender Makes His Thoughts Clear About 49ers

2 days ago

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

Browns CB Shares His Thoughts On Brock Purdy

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns fan dressed up for Halloween cheers during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NBA Superstar Confirms He's A Browns Fan

2 days ago

Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a defensive play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear About Browns' Chances Against 49ers

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Has High Praise For Browns Teammate

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Reporter Sheds Light On Deshaun Watson’s Injury

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Myles Garrett Can Make Browns History This Sunday

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Makes His Thoughts Clear On QB Uncertainty

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Analysts Comment On The Importance Of Deshaun Watson's Situation

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Praises 1 Browns Veteran For His Leadership

3 days ago

P. J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Could Continue Concerning Trend If P.J. Walker Starts On Sunday

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analyst Sends A Warning To Deshaun Watson After Recent Controversy

3 days ago

Browns CB Has Impressive Stat To Start The Season

No more pages to load