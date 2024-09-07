Myles Garrett Shares Simple Message About Playing Cowboys

Playing for your hometown NFL team carries significant meaning for most players.

The same is true about playing against your hometown NFL franchise, at least for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

When asked if playing against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday would carry extra meaning for Garrett, the five-time Pro Bowl end had a simple message he shared with media members on Friday.

Analyst Spencer German shared a video of the exchange on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, when Garrett – who was born in Arlington, Texas – provided his answer about playing the Cowboys.

“It’s always special your home team,” Garrett said, adding, “Definitely going to have some family up there, some wearing blue, some wearing orange and brown.”

Here was #Browns DE Myles Garrett (with a devious grin) talking about how playing his hometown #Cowboys comes with a little extra meaning for him pic.twitter.com/qzh849cwgz — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) September 6, 2024

Garrett admitted he grew up as a fan of the Cowboys and has several fond memories of watching the team with his family.

He added that playing against them would be special because Garrett would be able to create new memories with friends and family in both teams’ season-opening contest.

“That’s the kind of stuff that I cherish,” Garrett admitted.

The Cowboys would enjoy having their hometown product on their roster after watching him dominate the NFL through his first seven seasons.

Garrett entered the league as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017 and has recorded 88.5 sacks in his first 100 games.

Last season, the 6-foot-4 defensive end earned the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award as he became the first member of the Browns’ organization to be recognized with the honor.

