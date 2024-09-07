Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Alex Wright’s 2024 Season

In 2023, the Cleveland Browns had a special defense, one that ranked among the best statistically in the league in multiple categories.

The Browns led the league as the defense surrendered the fewest passing yards and total yards during the 2023 regular season.

Cleveland’s defense was led by end Myles Garrett as the athlete was recognized with the team’s first-ever Defensive Player of the Year award.

According to analyst Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber, he’ll have some help along the defensive front.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” this week, Gerstenhaber made a bold prediction for Alex Wright, suggesting the defensive end would post his first double-figure sack total in 2024.

“My prediction is that Alex Wright gets 11 sacks this season,” Gerstenhaber said.

We asked the panel for some bold predictions for the upcoming #Browns season. Are you riding with @adamthebull 's or is too insane for you? pic.twitter.com/1LGVZFFsf7 — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) September 5, 2024

The amount is significant beyond Wright – a 2022 third-round draft pick for the Browns – producing his first double-figure sack total.

Gerstenhaber noted the total would be the most any Browns athlete not named Garrett has recorded in over 20 seasons.

The last player besides Garrett to finish a year with that many sacks was defensive end Jamir Miller in 2001 as he recorded 13 sacks during his final season, according to Gerstenhaber.

Miller earned a spot on the Pro Bowl roster that season for his efforts.

Wright has played 33 games for the Browns over the past two seasons, earning six starts in the process.

Pro Football Reference credits Wright with five sacks total entering this season with each of those quarterback takedowns occurring last year.

Wright and his teammates will get their first chance to live up to last season’s defense on Sunday went he team hosts the Dallas Cowboys.

