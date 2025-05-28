Myles Garrett Sparks Dating Rumors With Red Carpet Appearance

The Cleveland Browns spent a lot of money and went to great lengths to make sure Myles Garrett was there for the long run.

He backpedalled from his sudden trade request and signed the most lucrative contract extension for a non-quarterback in NFL history.

Now, with the season approaching, he will have to prove why he was worthy of every single dime.

In the meantime, however, he’s entitled to blow off some steam and make the most of his spare time.

Notably, that’s why he packed his bags and traveled all the way to Tokyo to attend the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

And, as shown by MLFootball on X, he may have gone public with his relationship with Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim, as they were spotted together on the red carpet and throughout the course of the event.

🚨JUST IN: #Browns superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett is reportedly dating Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim. The couple attended the anime awards in Tokyo on Sunday. Garrett is 29 years old, and Kim is 25 years old. pic.twitter.com/UoyLuthIms — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 28, 2025

Garrett has talked about his taste for anime multiple times in the past, so it’s not much of a surprise to see him being involved in this kind of event.

However, neither he nor Kim has commented about the buzz surrounding them as a potential couple.

Still, making a public appearance on the red carpet at a major event might be telling enough.

Kim is a world-class snowboarder who’s won three world championships in the snowboard halfpipe.

She’s won two gold medals at the Olympics, and she just clinched a spot on her third Olympic team for the 2026 games.

Training camp is just around the corner, so Garrett must make the most of his spare time while he still has some.

