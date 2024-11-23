Myles Garrett Stands Alone This Season With Notable Stat

The Cleveland Browns’ 2024 NFL season hasn’t gone according to plan for a variety of reasons, but the team has remained competitive and picked up its best win of the year when they took down their AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns pulled off a 24-19 victory over the Steelers in what ended up being a beautiful game to watch due to the snow that was coming down in the second half.

Jameis Winston was able to lead the charge with a few clutch offensive drives in the fourth quarter, but it was the defense that stole the show.

Cleveland’s defense was able to pick up some huge stops against Pittsburgh, with Myles Garrett causing havoc along the edge.

Garrett has been arguably the best defensive player in the league this season and his performance against the Steelers might have given him an edge in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year race.

In fact, Garrett’s three-sack day put him in an elite class of his own via the team’s official X account.

“5 career games 3+ sacks. Only player in NFL with 2 games in 2024.”

Are you not entertained???? pic.twitter.com/JSD1rgoZJp — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 23, 2024

Garrett’s been one of the most disruptive players in the league since getting drafted first overall and he can single-handedly ruin an opposing team’s offense.

His three sacks against Pittsburgh were a sign that he could dominate a game any given week and that’s why the Browns shouldn’t be taken lightly the rest of the way.

It’s unfair to expect Garrett to rack up sacks at this rate, but he at least gives Cleveland some hope in any matchup.

