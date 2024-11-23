Analyst Notes An Encouraging Sign For Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns delivered a thrilling performance at a snow-covered Huntington Bank Field, securing a hard-fought 24-19 victory over the Steelers on Thursday night.

Nick Chubb emerged as the hero, powering through for a decisive two-yard touchdown with just 57 seconds remaining.

The score marked Chubb’s second touchdown of the night and third of the season, highlighting his increased role in the offense.

PFF Analyst Nathan Jahnke identified promising developments in Chubb’s performance.

He pointed out that while previous game scenarios had limited Chubb’s second-half appearances due to the Browns trailing, this week showed improvement.

“The Browns, in general, were losing more than expected, causing Chubb to not play much in the second half. The one bright note last week is he averaged 4.5 yards per carry after averaging 3.2 or less in his first three games,” Jahnke wrote.

The analyst also highlighted a significant shift in Chubb’s usage pattern. Throughout his career, Chubb has primarily been deployed on early downs and short-yardage situations.

This week marked a departure from that trend, with Chubb taking 15 of 18 early-down snaps in the first half, culminating in his goal-line touchdown.

The numbers tell an interesting story about Chubb’s evolving role.

In 2022, he participated in 64% of Cleveland’s early-down snaps outside two-minute drills during first halves.

The start of this season saw a slight increase to 68% in his first three games. However, concerns emerged last week when his snap rate dipped to 58%.

That being said, Thursday night’s favorable game flow allowed Chubb to record 20 carries, ultimately setting the stage for his game-winning touchdown.

The victory provided a much-needed boost for Browns coach Kevin Stefanski during a challenging season, while Chubb’s decisive score gave Cleveland fans a moment of pure jubilation they had been yearning for.

