Myles Garrett’s Absence From OTAs Has Fans Talking

The Cleveland Browns made Myles Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

They put an end to all trade speculation by making it loud and clear that they weren’t going to let him go, and he eventually backpedalled from his trade request.

Given the generational wealth, the fans urged Garrett to take a leap as a leader, which is perhaps the only aspect of his performance that has left something to be desired since he entered the league.

Notably, that’s why plenty of them didn’t care for Brad Stainbrook’s latest report, as it showed that Garrett was taking some time off in Tokyo while voluntary OTAs were underway.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

“leading by example, as always,” one fan wrote. “I thought he said he was gonna be more of a leader,” another fan wrote. “Just show up for games,” another fan commented. “It’s voluntary. I get it. But, man. What valuable time you’re wasting with the guy you wanted alongside in you. Graham could vastly benefit from being on the field with him. smh,” another fan said.

Granted, these workouts are voluntary, so it’s not like he’s not out there when it matters.

Also, everybody knows he will show up and show out come gameday, and he’s most definitely in top shape already.

Nevertheless, it’s all about sending the right message.

Garrett made a big fuss about wanting to compete at the highest level and win a Super Bowl while he is still in his prime.

It made sense, and he earned that right.

He then argued that his trade request wasn’t a money grab right before taking the money.

Most people would assume that he would be extra motivated to get back on the field and lead by example from day one to raise the bar for everybody in the locker room.

It’s not that he’s not entitled to some time off, even though the NFL offseason is quite long, it’s just that the fans expected more.

