Thursday, October 31, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett’s Home Halloween Display Is Going Viral

Myles Garrett’s Home Halloween Display Is Going Viral

A Cleveland Browns fan dressed up for Halloween cheers during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

If you think lining up across from Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is a scary sight, NFL offensive linemen haven’t seen anything yet.

Garrett clearly has an affection for today’s holiday, as fans witnessed when he walked into the team’s Week 8 matchup dressed as the Terminator before the Browns played the Baltimore Ravens.

But his joy for the holiday runs even deeper than that.

WKYC shared an image on X of Garrett’s home as it’s decked out for Halloween (via Dov Kleiman’s X account).

Kleiman noted that the Terminator theme extended beyond Garrett’s costume on Sunday.

“Awesome: Myles Garrett made a ‘Terminator’ Halloween display on his front lawn with skeletons wearing all the jerseys of QBs he has sacked,” Kleiman noted.

The prominently displayed jerseys include that of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence.

The 33rd Team also shared the image on X, adding a note about Garrett’s Halloween decorations and costume.

“No one does Halloween better than Myles Garrett,” the X post reads.

Those weren’t the only images of Garrett’s home.

The X account MLFootball shared a video of the viral home, noting one quarterback, in particular, was repeated multiple times in the video.

“MYLES GARRETT WITH A WILD VIDEO OF A GRAVEYARD WITH THE QUARTERBACKS HE HAS HUNTED,” the post read, adding, “Garrett showed Mahomes multiple times.”

Garrett – who won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award last season – has been limited this year with injuries in his feet.

Still, the quarterback-hunting defensive end has made his presence known in games by logging 18 tackles, earning four sacks, and forcing two fumbles through his team’s first eight games.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation