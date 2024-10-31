Myles Garrett’s Home Halloween Display Is Going Viral

If you think lining up across from Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is a scary sight, NFL offensive linemen haven’t seen anything yet.

Garrett clearly has an affection for today’s holiday, as fans witnessed when he walked into the team’s Week 8 matchup dressed as the Terminator before the Browns played the Baltimore Ravens.

But his joy for the holiday runs even deeper than that.

WKYC shared an image on X of Garrett’s home as it’s decked out for Halloween (via Dov Kleiman’s X account).

Kleiman noted that the Terminator theme extended beyond Garrett’s costume on Sunday.

“Awesome: Myles Garrett made a ‘Terminator’ Halloween display on his front lawn with skeletons wearing all the jerseys of QBs he has sacked,” Kleiman noted.

Awesome: Myles Garrett made a ‘Terminator' Halloween display on his front lawn with skeletons wearing all the jerseys of QBs he has sacked. 🔥🔥🔥 (via @wkyc) pic.twitter.com/sFu2AzkhcR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 31, 2024

The prominently displayed jerseys include that of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence.

The 33rd Team also shared the image on X, adding a note about Garrett’s Halloween decorations and costume.

“No one does Halloween better than Myles Garrett,” the X post reads.

No one does Halloween better than Myles Garrett 📸: @wkyc https://t.co/WhsoAzj2R8 pic.twitter.com/D8uBhZY2Oo — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 31, 2024

Those weren’t the only images of Garrett’s home.

The X account MLFootball shared a video of the viral home, noting one quarterback, in particular, was repeated multiple times in the video.

“MYLES GARRETT WITH A WILD VIDEO OF A GRAVEYARD WITH THE QUARTERBACKS HE HAS HUNTED,” the post read, adding, “Garrett showed Mahomes multiple times.”

MYLES GARRETT WITH A WILD VIDEO OF A GRAVEYARD WITH THE QUARTERBACKS HE HAS HUNTED. Garrett showed Mahomes multiple times. 👀👀👀

pic.twitter.com/99l7FydHEf — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 31, 2024

Garrett – who won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award last season – has been limited this year with injuries in his feet.

Still, the quarterback-hunting defensive end has made his presence known in games by logging 18 tackles, earning four sacks, and forcing two fumbles through his team’s first eight games.

