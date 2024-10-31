Ken Dorsey Reveals His Thoughts On Cedric Tillman’s Breakout Game

The Cleveland Browns need someone to step up in the passing game.

Amari Cooper was shipped out to the Buffalo Bills, and Jerry Jeudy hasn’t lived up to the expectations.

Notably, that leaves the door wide open for Cedric Tillman to become the man.

The second-year pro out of Tennessee has logged back-to-back strong games, and he seems to have a strong chemistry with Jameis Winston.

When asked about him, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey wasn’t surprised by his hot stretch, praising him for how hard he worked every day in practice (via Scott Petrak):

“The speed in which he plays is the speed in which he practices. He’s always flying around,” he said.

The former third-round pick led the team with 81 receiving yards in their Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Then, he took things even up a notch vs. the Baltimore Ravens, logging a career-best 99 receiving yards and the first two touchdown grabs of his career.

Notably, his second touchdown was one for the ages.

Jameis Winston found him for the game-winning score that kept the Browns’ season alive, at least for another week.

Winston is going to help all their pass-catchers, and Tillman could be a breakout candidate for the second half of the season.

He’s always shown a willingness to sling the football down the field, and Tillman’s speed and ability to leave defensive backs in the dust should help him become a big-play specialist for this team.

Winston is prone to turning the ball over, but he can also put up points in a hurry, and the Browns are most likely going to run an up-tempo offense for the rest of the way.

