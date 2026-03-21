New Browns Safety Sends 4-Word Message To Browns Fans

After taking care of the important, big-ticket items this offseason, the Cleveland Browns are going about the business of filling out their roster. About to lose as many as 30 players from last season, they needed reinforcements in several areas.

With the rebuild of the offensive line off to a good start, and some key pieces on defense added to the mix, the Browns can turn their attention to other matters. One of the most important areas in need of an upgrade is special teams under new coordinator Byron Storer.

Cleveland added depth to that unit with its recent signing of safety Daniel Thomas, and he has sent a four-word message to Browns fans.

“Let’s go to work,” Thomas said.

Let’s go to work 🐶 #dawgpound ‼️ — daniel thomas (@gamechanger021) March 20, 2026

Thomas was a fifth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he played five seasons for them before joining the Detroit Lions in 2025. He played most of his snaps on special teams, exceeding 57 percent each season with Jacksonville and with a career high of 73 percent in 2024. Last season with the Lions, he was limited to 12 games after suffering a broken forearm in Week 3 and returning in Week 10, but he played 69 percent of the special teams snaps.

He also played a bit more on defense for Detroit, whose secondary was beset by injuries last season. Thomas made 23 combined tackles and had one pass defended.

Cleveland also recently signed former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace. He is expected to bolster the Browns’ special teams unit with experience as both a return man and a gunner.

In the early stages of the offseason, the Browns were able to address their offensive line by signing guard Zion Johnson and center Elgton Jenkins, and re-signing Teven Jenkins. They also added blocking tight end Jack Stoll. That was after they had already traded for tackle Tytus Howard.

On defense, the Browns have been able to add linebacker Quincy Williams, defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive tackle Kalia Davis as they continue to make strides in multiple areas building toward the 2026 season.

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