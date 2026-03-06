Browns Reportedly Making Notable Move With Ronnie Hickman

The Cleveland Browns appear ready to make an important move involving one of their young defensive starters. As free agency approaches, teams across the league are making decisions on restricted free agents, and Cleveland reportedly plans to take a significant step to keep safety Ronnie Hickman in the picture.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are planning to place a second-round restricted tender on Hickman.

“Browns plan to place a second-round restricted tender ($5.8M) on free safety Ronnie Hickman, per source,” Fowler reported.

The move highlights how much the organization values Hickman after his breakout season in 2025.

Reporter Daniel Oyefusi also pointed out the significance of the decision, noting that the tender reflects Cleveland’s confidence in Hickman’s development.

“That’s a notable RFA tender for Hickman and shows how much the team values him after he played well as a full time starter in 2025,” Oyefusi wrote on X.

Hickman’s rise within the Browns’ defense has been impressive.

After entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, Hickman steadily worked his way up the depth chart.

During the 2025 season, Hickman started all 17 games and recorded 107 total tackles along with two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

The restricted tender also creates an interesting dynamic moving forward.

With a second-round tender attached to Hickman, another team could still attempt to sign him to an offer sheet. However, if the Browns choose not to match that contract, the signing team would have to send Cleveland a second-round draft pick as compensation.

Because of that, restricted tenders are commonly used as a way to retain emerging young players while still protecting the team from losing them for nothing.

For Cleveland, the move also maintains continuity within the secondary.

The Browns’ defense has relied heavily on stability in recent seasons, and keeping developing players in the system is often a priority. Hickman’s familiarity with the scheme and his continued growth make him an appealing piece of the defense moving forward.

While the tender does not guarantee he will remain with the team long term, it strongly signals that the Browns want him back in 2026.

