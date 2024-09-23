New-Look Browns Offense Is Missing 1 Key Component

During the offseason, the Cleveland Browns implemented a new offensive scheme, going for a three- and four-receiver base that quarterback Deshaun Watson thrived in while at Houston.

The Browns sold fans on this scheme with more zest than a used car salesperson, describing this offense as the vehicle toward winning a Super Bowl.

Forgive Cleveland fans who are asking for refunds on this broken-down jalopy that has a new paint job.

The Super Bowl? This offense could not make the 1,050-mile trek to New Orleans this year, certainly not in its current form.

Three games into the season, Cleveland’s offense is stuck in reverse more often than not as the Browns have de-emphasized the run game.

Cleveland has run the football only 36 percent of the time this season, and even less when you consider how often Watson has taken off in non-scripted quarterback scrambles.

Removing Watson’s 14 carries this season leaves Cleveland running the ball just over 17 times per outing.

The Jacksonville contest accounts for more than half that total as the Browns accumulated 29 carries for 125 yards against the Jaguars.

Cleveland emphasized D’Onta Foreman and Jerome Ford in the Week 2 victory, and the Browns were able to sustain long drives against a good defensive front by running the ball.

Even with the makeshift offensive line, the Browns should have run more against the Giants, using what worked last week as their navigational system.

Watson throwing 38 times per contest is not working, and his Houdini acts to avoid tackles were exposed on Sunday after New York recorded eight sacks.

No, Ford – who fumbled an easy handoff – and Foreman are not prime Nick Chubb, but those two athletes represent a more solid vessel than the one Cleveland currently uses.

Hopefully, Stefanski will take those two running backs for a test spin next week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

