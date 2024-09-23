Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson’s Performance

The Cleveland Browns lost Sunday’s matchup to the New York Giants 21-15, and fans are looking for answers about what went wrong and cost the AFC North squad a chance at victory in Week 3.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski offered several explanations about the team’s inability to secure its second win of the season after the game.

The quarterback position was one place he would not target the lion’s share of the blame, however.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X what Stefanski said during the team’s post-game press conference, revealing the head coach’s thoughts on quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“Obviously, Deshaun gives you everything he has,” Stefanski said about his quarterback, adding, “He can’t get sacked that many times; he can’t get hit that many times. That’s not good enough, and that’s on me. That’s on us to get that fixed.”

Watson was sacked a league-best eight times on Sunday, losing 48 yards.

The Browns can point some of that blame to the makeshift offensive line that was weakened further when James Hudson, Jedrick Wills, and Wyatt Teller were all replaced during the game due to sustaining injuries against the Giants.

Cleveland finished the contest with two centers playing at the same time because Ethan Pocic moved to the guard position while guard Joel Bitonio shifted to the tackle position to fill in the gaps.

For the game, Watson finished with 21 completions on 37 attempts, recording 196 passing yards and two touchdowns for the Browns.

On the ground, Watson recorded four carries and 26 yards, finishing as the second-leading rusher on the team.

NEXT:

Analyst Shares Intriguing Stat About Deshaun Watson's Performance In 2024