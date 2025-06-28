New Report Could Shake Up Browns’ QB Room

The Cleveland Browns enter training camp with a crowded quarterback room that has league observers scratching their heads.

Joe Flacco returns after his late-season heroics in 2023, Kenny Pickett arrives via trade from Philadelphia, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders add developmental intrigue to the mix.

While the competition appears legitimate on the surface, some believe Cleveland’s strategy runs deeper than simply evaluating talent.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio recently offered his perspective on what the Browns might actually be doing with their quarterback surplus.

“I think that’s ludicrous – the idea of having four quarterbacks on your 53-man roster. Why? I think they’re trying to build some trade leverage. I think they’d love to trade Kenny Pickett. If they could get back what they gave up for Kenny Pickett and move forward without him. I think they would do it,” Florio said.

The theory suggests Cleveland is using training camp as a showcase for Pickett, hoping to generate interest from teams that might face quarterback issues during the preseason.

Right now, no immediate market exists with teams scrambling for quarterback help, which gives the Browns time to let their asset develop perceived value.

Pickett has already taken first-team reps during minicamp, with teammates like Diontae Johnson viewing him as a potential starter.

His familiarity with receiver corps and starting experience make him an attractive option for quarterback-needy franchises.

The Browns acquired Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles in March, adding him to a room already featuring the veteran Flacco and two promising rookies.

While Cleveland publicly maintains plans to carry all four through training camp, keeping that many quarterbacks on the regular-season roster seems unrealistic.

With Deshaun Watson’s availability uncertain and Flacco serving as a bridge option, Pickett finds himself in an interesting position.

Both Sanders and Gabriel represent long-term developmental projects, while Flacco’s experience in Kevin Stefanski’s system provides immediate reliability.

