NFC Team Reportedly Had Interest In Signing Nick Chubb

Many Cleveland Browns fans wanted the team to re-sign Nick Chubb this offseason despite using a pair of high draft picks on Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, and according to recent reports, they won’t get the chance to do so since Chubb appears to be set to sign a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.

It’s nice to see the star running back find a home with a contender, though, according to a recent report, the Texans weren’t the only ones competing for his services.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared on X that the New Orleans Saints had also been in the mix to sign Chubb while also acknowledging that Chubb plans to sign early this week and prioritized going to a contender.

What I know on Nick Chubb free agency, some of which reported on @SportsCenter this AM: –#Texans considered leader among several teams

–#Saints and #Browns also have been involved to some degree (CLE unlikely)

-Chubb plans to sign as soon as Monday.

-Going to a contender… — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 8, 2025

It makes sense that Chubb would want to go to a contender, given that he will turn 30 during the 2025 season and just went 3-14 with the Browns in 2024.

Chubb should slot in nicely as the RB2 alongside Joe Mixon, though he and Alvin Kamara in New Orleans would have been a fun veteran duo as well.

New Orleans could be in a position to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this coming year after Derek Carr retired, so choosing the two-time reigning AFC South champions instead makes sense since Chubb was reportedly looking for a contender.

It’s going to hurt for Browns fans to see Chubb in a different uniform, but they are in good hands with the new rookies in town, as Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson both have incredibly high ceilings and should be able to outperform the 3.3 yards per carry Chubb posted in 2024.

