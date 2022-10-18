Browns Nation

NFL Analyst Shares A Popular Joe Woods Question

By

Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers plays against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have lost three straight games despite having a loaded roster on defense.

Worst yet, they are at 2-4 and will face tough opposition over the next five weeks.

Their futility in stopping their opponents has Pro Football Focus writer Marcus Mosher puzzled.

Mosher tweeted, “Not sure how #Browns DC Joe Woods still has a job today. Pretty easily the worst defensive coordinator in the NFL.”

The Browns gave up 30 points or more in three of their four losses.

The only time they didn’t was against the Atlanta Falcons, a team also struggling to move the ball on offense.

Cleveland is allowing this to happen, even if they have a solid defensive line with Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett.

They also have defensive back Denzel Ward, who signed a five-year, $100.5 million extension this offseason.

Defensively, the Browns are ranked 23rd in total yards allowed at 361.3 per game.

They also surrender 27.2 points per game, tied for second-worst in the league.

 

Tough Stretch Ahead For The Browns

Those numbers are alarming, especially when you consider their upcoming opponents.

After the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, the Browns will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

They will have a Week 9 bye before facing the Miami Dolphins a week later.

The Browns will close the six-week stretch with games against the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Deshaun Watson can take the field for the Browns after the Tampa Bay game.

However, their playoff hopes may be over at that point, especially if their defense does not improve.

Losing all five games puts them at 2-9 and virtually out of the playoff race.

Therefore, those battles will make or break their 2022 season.

