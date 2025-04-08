NFL Executive Predicts Bleak Future For Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns’ front office had maintained their confidence in Deshaun Watson since their blockbuster trade in 2022.

However, voices of doubt have grown into undeniable concerns as Watson’s tenure continues to disappoint.

Now, owner Jimmy Haslam has finally acknowledged what many observers have long suspected, confirming what fans have lamented since Watson arrived with his unprecedented five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

The situation appears even more dire according to league insiders.

An NFC executive speaking anonymously to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi delivered a stunning assessment of Watson’s future prospects.

“If released, I don’t see anyone picking him up,” the NFC executive said. “And then, down the road, the question will be, will he take low-QB money? Would he even be motivated to play at that point?”

This brutal evaluation suggests Watson’s struggles will extend beyond his time with the Cleveland Browns.

Once considered a franchise-altering talent in Houston, Watson has failed to recapture his previous form in Cleveland, leaving the organization in a precarious position.

His fully guaranteed contract severely limits the team’s options moving forward.

The financial reality is equally troubling. Moving on from Watson—whether now or after 2025—would trigger significant salary cap consequences.

A trade seems increasingly unlikely given his lingering health concerns and the massive contract any team would inherit.

Cleveland would face substantial dead money charges regardless of how they proceed.

Meanwhile, the Browns are quietly preparing contingency plans. They’ve added Kenny Pickett to their quarterback room and are actively scouting prospects in this year’s draft class.

General Manager Andrew Berry recently noted at league meetings that the quarterback room will “skew young” going forward—a clear indication the team is searching for their next answer at the position while Watson continues his rehabilitation in the background.

