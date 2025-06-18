NFL Executive Raves About 1 Browns Offseason Move

Leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, scouts, journalists and experts thought the Cleveland Browns were ready to select Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall.

Chances are that even many of those in the organization felt that way.

However, when the Jacksonville Jaguars showed up with a trade offer, the Browns decided to change course.

The Browns agreed to trade down to No. 5 because they knew they could still land a cornerstone for the franchise.

That’s why an unnamed AFC executive recently gushed about the Browns’ ability to find a great player on a rookie contract at a premium position and add more draft picks in the process.

“It’s hard to pass on Travis or Abdul [Carter] at 2, but you get a good young defensive tackle [in Mason Graham]. … That’s a position that’s really expensive now, so to get a rookie-scale player there is crucial,” the executive said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “And this is really about [the 2026 NFL Draft]. Can they get their quarterback of the future there? They are going to find out.”

The Browns landed an additional first-round pick in what’s expected to be a stacked quarterback class next year.

They also added picks in the 2025 draft and made the most of them.

Granted, drafting a defensive tackle isn’t as exciting as landing one of the most intriguing prospects of all time, and interior linemen aren’t the kind of players who usually draw much attention or make headlines.

Then again, Graham doesn’t figure to be an average defensive tackle.

The Browns, like all teams at the draft, rolled the dice and are hoping for the best.

If this wager pays off, Cleveland might finally be able to build a contending team for years to come.

