Browns Have Waived Rookie WR

The Cleveland Browns continue to refine their depth chart and roster.

Unfortunately, that means parting ways with several players.

According to a report by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, that was the case with rookie WR Ja’seem Reed, who had been placed on Injured Reserve.

Reed joined the team as an undrafted free agent last month, but he was placed on IR just a couple of days later with an undisclosed injury.

The San Diego product had a decent production in college, logging 155 receptions for 2,103 yards and 16 touchdowns in four years.

Standing at 6-foot-1, he now needs to get back to full strength in hopes that another organization will give him a chance.

Like all – or most – undrafted free agents, Reed was a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but given the Browns’ unimpressive wide receivers room, it felt like anybody could have a legitimate chance there.

Jerry Jeudy is the only lock to get touches, and he still needs to prove that he can be a legitimate WR1 on a yearly basis.

Other than him, the Browns don’t have much depth, with veteran Diontae Johnson and third-year pro Cedric Tillman as the likeliest candidates to start.

They also have Michael Woods II, David Bell, DeAndre Carter, and former fifth-round pick Jamari Thrash, who has reportedly had a solid training camp.

Thrash made nine appearances as a rookie, but he was held to three receptions for 22 yards.

The Browns still don’t know who will be behind center, but whoever gets the nod will need the WR corps to step up as well.

