NFL fans React To Browns’ Schedule Leak

Oh, what a difference a year makes.

In 2021, the Cleveland Browns opened up against the Kansas City Chiefs with a highly anticipated Week 1 game that was the grudge match from the 2020 divisional playoff.

It was Baker Mayfield against Patrick Mahomes.

We now know who the 2022 Browns will open against.

It will be none other than the Carolina Panthers who for months have been rumored to be interested in Mayfield.

Could it be a Watson vs. Mayfield matchup?

Could Browns fans see Mayfield in Week 1 with another uniform?

Here is how NFL fans reacted to news of the Browns’ opening game.

 

A Winnable Week 1 Game

The Browns have not won a season opener since 2004.

Many feel as though the Browns caught a break with what is perceived to be an easier opponent and could come out 1-0 for a nice change of pace at the end of Week 1.

Dr. Chinstrap has a bolder declaration.

He says:

“I will eat my #Browns hat live on Facebook if we don’t go 1-0.”

 

Why Another Week 1 Road Game?

While some like the opponent, they object to the third straight year of a road opener.

In 2020, the Browns traveled to Baltimore and last year to Kansas City.

 

The Mayfield Connection

The NFL is a massive marketing machine.

Some wonder if the NFL is expecting the showdown to include Mayfield as a Carolina Panther.

Could it be as John Ellis eloquently put it, “The Baker Mayfield revenge game”?

 

Conclusion

We don’t know if Mayfield will end up in Carolina, but it would make for interesting TV in Week 1.

He would be reunited with Rashard Higgins who is also now a Carolina Panther.

The NFL knows how to keep things interesting as do the Browns.

Tune in for the Browns’ complete schedule release at 8:00 PM EDT tonight on NFL Network.

