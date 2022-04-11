NFL Insider Links Seahawks To Baker Mayfield

Things have been pretty quiet recently on the Baker Mayfield front.

There have been no relevant social media posts from the Cleveland Browns‘ former #1 draft pick.

No leaks about mystery teams have sneaked into the press.

And virtually none of his teammates or friends are talking about the situation.

But just in case you were wondering, Baker Mayfield’s status hasn’t changed.

At least according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, who still links Mayfield to the Seattle Seahawks.

And La Canfora still thinks the Browns will eat a chunk of his guaranteed 2022 salary in a deal.

Other than a couple of longshot alternates, that remains the situation in a nutshell.

Silence Is Golden

One thing that changed is the back-burner Mayfield sits on.

La Canfora notes the benefits of silence to everybody involved:

“It’s better for the Browns, as they find a way to move him and his contract, seeing what value they can cull from it. It’s better for Mayfield, who has had no shortage of turmoil during his relatively short stint in Cleveland. And it’s best for whichever team does end up landing him, as he tries to transition to a new locker room and coaching staff.”

Mayfield’s trade demand and goodbye social media post did nothing to enhance his value.

If anything, it brought into question his attitude and comprehension of his own NFL value.

Keeping a low profile allows teams to negotiate on merits, versus the intangibles that work against Mayfield.

Cleveland’s former #1 overall pick is helping fight the narrative of not accepting coaching help, too.

Mayfield is reportedly working with Patrick Mahomes’ passing tutor to improve his touch and accuracy.

Will It Affect Seattle’s Offer?

Indications are that Seattle is trying to pull off a rapid rebuild, or an on-the-fly makeover.

Mayfield arguably provides more upside as a bridge quarterback than Drew Lock, the projected starter.

And with 3 selections among the top 41 in this year’s NFL Draft, they are positioned to bring in a rookie passer.

But with only one year of control over Mayfield, Seattle can’t overpay Cleveland.

Conjecture about a DK Metcalf trade for Mayfield and a draft pick seems far-fetched with Metcalf on a rookie deal.

But Seattle already announced the market is open for veteran Tyler Lockett and his $17.5 million/year contract.

Such a deal has to wait until after June 1st to make salary cap sense for the Seahawks unless they renegotiate.

And Cleveland will still have to fork over cash and/or a draft pick to help Seattle absorb Mayfield.