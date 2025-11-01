Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Saturday, November 1, 2025
Myles Garrett Being Praised For Kind Gesture In Cleveland

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had to hear plenty of rumors about star defensive end Myles Garrett being a potential trade piece ahead of the deadline, but the team will likely continue to push forward with their future Hall of Famer leading the defense.

Garrett’s frustration has become evident, especially after racking up five sacks last week in a 32-13 loss at New England, but despite the Browns likely being sellers at the deadline with a 2-6 record, Garrett’s impact both on and off the field is too great for the team to ship him elsewhere.

Garrett’s value to the city of Cleveland was on full display during Halloween on Friday, as he dressed up as Super Mario and went to visit sick kids and their families at the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

Garrett spending time with the kids and their families was certainly a pleasant surprise that hopefully made the kids’ days just a bit better.

Garrett has built a reputation over the years for being one of the best in the business at getting into the spirit of Halloween and donning some incredible costumes, not to mention his infamous quarterback graveyard on his front lawn.

The timing worked out as the Browns have a Week 9 bye, giving Garrett plenty of free time to put some smiles on these kids’ faces.

Browns Nation