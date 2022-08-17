Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Insider Reveals Browns’ Interest In Jimmy Garoppolo

NFL Insider Reveals Browns’ Interest In Jimmy Garoppolo

By

Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers prepares to take the field with teammates before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

A few weeks into training camp, no one still knows exactly how many games Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for.

Independent arbitrator Sue Robinson, a retired federal judge, issued a six-game suspension, but the NFL has appealed that decision, and it is believed it wants Watson suspended for at least the entire season.

The Browns seem content to go into the regular season with Jacoby Brissett filling in under center, despite the rumors and suggestions that they go after former San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Days ago, there was a report that they would consider trading for him if Watson’s suspension is lengthened, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport doesn’t see it happening.

“To answer your question about Jimmy G and the Browns, I’ve seen some reports,” Rapoport said. “I just don’t get the sense that the Browns are that interested. I just don’t. I mean, they signed Jacoby Brissett for a reason. If they trade for Jimmy G, it’s 20-plus more million dollars.

“Not that money is the biggest concern, but I checked with everyone. Maybe something will surprise me. I just do not get the sense that there’s that much interest in him.”

 

Garoppolo Could Be Just The Man To Keep The Browns In The Playoff Hunt

The ongoing Watson saga has been very ugly for the Browns and the entire league, and it has seemingly split the fanbase in two.

It would behoove the team to do something to eventually make fans at least somewhat forget about the 24 lawsuits that have been filed against Watson by female massage therapists.

Garoppolo is a steady, above-average QB who has taken the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game twice and the Super Bowl once in the last three seasons.

During that span, he has posted a 68.5 percent completion rate, a 99.4 passer rating and a 25-12 record.

Garoppolo may be injury-prone and a bit interception-prone, but he would be a big upgrade over Brissett.

Also, Garoppolo has been playing in a run-heavy offense under head coach Kyle Shanahan, which would make for a relatively easy transition to Kevin Stefanski’s scheme.

In addition, the signal-caller is a class act and has the type of poise and leadership skills that previous Browns QB Baker Mayfield hasn’t developed yet.

With Garoppolo, the Browns could enjoy stability under center no matter what happens with Watson, therefore giving them a real shot at the playoffs this season.

The Illinois native has one year remaining on his contract, and it could also be an opportunity for him to solidify his value without Trey Lance breathing down his neck.

 

Money Talks

If the Browns aren’t interested in Garoppolo, as Rapoport suggested, there may be a real reason why.

They reportedly would want the Niners to be responsible for some of his $24.2 million salary this upcoming season.

“Talked to someone familiar with CLE who said: ‘Browns wants the #49ers to pick up part of Jimmy’s salary in any trade scenario,’” the tweet reported.

This was the exact same issue that made it hard for Cleveland to trade Mayfield until it finally came to an agreement with the Carolina Panthers.

Reportedly, the Niners would be willing to pay part of Garoppolo’s salary, but only if they are reimbursed with a first-round draft pick or a useful player.

It is hard to see the Browns giving up a high draft pick for one year of Garoppolo, only to see him leave next year in free agency.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/17/22)
Cade York #36 of the LSU Tigers kick a field goal during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Fans React To Cade York Winning Maurice Bassett Award
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
The Browns Keep Losing Talent At 1 Key Position

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/17/22)

No more pages to load