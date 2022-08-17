Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/17/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, August 17, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to await a ruling from Peter C. Harvey in the NFL’s appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension.

The reason for the delay has been reported, and it is the top story in the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. NFL And NFLPA Are Negotiating

ProFootballTalk is reporting that the NFL and NFLPA have been in active discussions the past few days to reach a settlement.

The question remains if those discussions will result in an agreement in advance of Harvey’s ruling.

Of course, this is the preferred solution for all parties involved so we will continue to wait and see what happens.

There is no timetable for either method of resolution, but for everyone involved, sooner is better.

 

2. Browns Claim WR Off Waivers From Saints

On Tuesday, the Browns claimed Easop Winston off of waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

Winston is a 25-year-old UDFA from 2020.

He started his career at City College of San Francisco before transferring to Washington State.

Winston played in three games in 2021, starting in one of them.

He has special teams experience, returning 10 punts in those three games for a total of 119 yards.

Hopefully, Winston can bring excitement and results to special teams who are looking for a replacement for Jakeem Grant.

 

3. Cribbs In The House

Fans have shared so many pictures and videos from their time at Browns’ training camp this season.

Tuesday was the final public practice, and one fan posted a picture with his favorite Brown who was also a special teams star.

Check out Peter Martens in his selfie with Josh Cribbs.

Cribbs is only 39 years old, perhaps he could unretire and suit up in 2022 to return some kicks and punts.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

