NFL Insider Reveals How League Will Go After Deshaun Watson

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The battle between the NFL and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is not over.

Recently, former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended a six-game suspension for Watson.

It’s a victory for Watson’s camp because he can return to the field within the 2022 season if that verdict sticks.

However, the league appealed the decision which prolongs the final verdict regarding his situation.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington shared that the league hopes that Commissioner Roger Goodell will heed the judgment they want.

Darlington tweeted, “I’m told NFL is appealing for an indefinite suspension that would be a minimum of one year. But perhaps more significant given the structure of Watson’s contract, source tells me the NFL’s appeal will also include a monetary fine. Money is now a significant part of the equation.”

The monetary fine would be a painful sting because Watson will lose only roughly $1 million if he is suspended for at least one season.

The league will eat into his five-year, $230 million deal which can be devastating for his earnings.

Likewise, an indefinite suspension will prolong Watson’s hiatus because he hasn’t played since the 2020 season.

 

Watson Is Not Yet Out Of The Woods

While the final verdict regarding his case is not yet out, Watson could turn the situation in his favor by doing some public relations.

He can spend time with the Cleveland community to improve his image.

He could also make himself available to the media to share his thoughts.

Those moves could help him earn a favorable decision.

It might not make a difference, but it’s still worth trying.

After all, he must build rapport with his new team’s diehard fans.

Those are the people that he should please to get great publicity.

