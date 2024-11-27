NFL Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns have a big problem to solve in 2025.

After acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson from Houston in 2022, the Browns signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

The organization has since restructured that deal twice, pushing Watson’s salary cap hit into the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

While Watson was a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback for the Texans, the 29-year-old quarterback has now had his season end prematurely two years in a row due to an injury, all while looking like a shell of his former self.

Cleveland’s situation revolving around Watson is a messy one, and there are no easy options for the Browns to unburden their salary cap of the Watson contract.

With Watson looking less like a viable starter for the 2025 season, Cleveland still has a dilemma of filling the position this offseason.

NFL insider Albert Breer revealed during a radio interview what he’s hearing about the Browns’ QB situation.

Breer believes that the Browns did not retain quarterback Joe Flacco this offseason because they wanted Watson to feel like it was his position.

“Based on what I’ve been told, I don’t think they’re going to worry about that anymore. I think going into 2025, they’re not going to worry about anything being a threat to Deshaun or anything else,” Breer said.

The insider added that the competition could be from either a rookie the team drafts or a veteran quarterback looking for a second chance in the league.

Both options would need to fit within the team’s salary cap restrictions, he added.

