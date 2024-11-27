Browns Nation

Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Analyst Names 2 NFL Cities That Are ‘Cursed’

nfl logo
(Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have faced numerous challenges in their history.

Few fan bases know what it’s like to experience heartbreak repeatedly like the Browns.

That’s why NFL analyst Joel A. Erickson took to X to point out that perhaps the Browns and Chicago Bears are the two “most cursed” teams in the league.

The Browns have been in a lifelong pursuit of a franchise quarterback.

Every single time it seems like that search is over, something happens.

We saw it with Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield, and Deshaun Watson.

Before arriving in Berea, Watson was objectively one of the best quarterbacks in the league, someone who posted MVP-caliber numbers despite having a subpar supporting cast on offense.

Injuries, his long layoff from the game, and perhaps even the mental hurdles associated with coming back and dealing with all the backlash may have affected his game.

Some fans and analysts believe he’s no longer the player the team needs there.

However, given how much they had to give up to get him in the first place, they don’t have the assets or young players they could’ve had if they had decided to stick with Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield went on to flourish somewhere else, adding more fuel to that “curse” narrative.

The existence of curses is not a topic for debate here.

But if they do exist, Browns fans might want to say something about it.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation