NFL Insider Reveals What Scouts Are Saying About Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns understood they needed to draft a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they certainly had their fair share of options.

After trading down from No. 2 to No. 5, the Browns picked up more draft capital to make moves, though they didn’t address quarterback until the end of Day 2.

Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe passed by, but the Browns finally added a quarterback when they took Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 overall pick.

Gabriel was a bit of a shocker given that he doesn’t have prototypical size or arm strength, but he’s a solid flier to take in a quarterback crop that isn’t quite as impressive as last year’s.

As far as what Gabriel brings to the table as a quarterback, an AFC scout was high on his toughness and passing accuracy, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Veteran AFC personnel evaluator on new Browns QB Dillon Gabriel: “So small but so tough. Great feet, ball on time, accurate,” Fowler tweeted.

Similar to Bo Nix with the Denver Broncos, Gabriel is a smaller signal caller who’s got a good feel in the pocket for pressure and can make timely throws to keep an offense on schedule.

Gabriel is far from an exciting pick, but he’s a solid player that the Browns can develop for the next few years.

The long-term solution at quarterback remains unsolved, but someone like Gabriel at least provides some depth.

