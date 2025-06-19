Pittsburgh Radio Host Takes Big Jab At Myles Garrett

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns rivalry extends beyond the field, now centering on their defensive superstars.

The debate between T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett has intensified after Garrett secured a massive four-year extension worth $40 million annually with $123 million guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Watt remains in contract limbo this offseason.

Pittsburgh radio host Andrew Fillipponi sparked controversy on The Ken Carman Show with his assessment of the two pass rushers.

“He’s (Watt) using him (Garrett) to get more money, as he should, because he’s better than Myles Garrett,” Fillipponi declared.

Cleveland radio hosts at 92.3 The Fan fired back immediately. “You really believe that? Ohh, Stop! You don’t believe that,” they responded.

The Cleveland hosts pointed to Garrett’s playoff success in Pittsburgh and argued that any team given the choice would select Garrett over Watt.

The numbers tell a compelling story for both players.

Garrett has compiled 102.5 sacks, 116 tackles for loss, and 200 quarterback hits across eight seasons.

His trophy case includes four first-team All-Pro selections and a Defensive Player of the Year award.

Watt counters with 108 sacks, 126 tackles for loss, and 225 quarterback hits, along with similar individual honors.

Garrett’s 2024 performance featured 14 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles.

His impact transcends statistics as opposing offenses consistently dedicate extra resources to neutralize his pass rush.

This attention creates opportunities for teammates and fundamentally alters game plans.

Both players represent elite talent at the position, making this debate more about preference than clear superiority.

The contract negotiations will likely fuel this rivalry discussion throughout the offseason.

