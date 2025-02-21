NFL Insider Says Rumor Linking Browns To 1 Veteran QB Is ‘Real’

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns have a lot of problems to fix this offseason to make sure they don’t have another disastrous season in 2025, and no problem is bigger than the team’s current quarterback situation that features Deshaun Watson and his re-torn Achilles on the hook for a $72.9 million cap hit next season.

With Watson likely out for 2025 and Jameis Winston hitting free agency, it’s clear this team needs to start thinking about where its next franchise quarterback is, and one insider says that a rumor linking the team to one particular veteran quarterback is “real.”

Bleacher Report’s James Palmer recently said that the Browns are a “real” destination option for Kirk Cousins, adding “there’s a lot of connections to be made there” due to the history Cousins has with head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Palmer also added that if Cousins is the guy in Cleveland, he’d likely play on a league-minumum deal just like Russell Wilson did with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, as the Atlanta Falcons will have to eat Cousins’ money if they cut him.

He pointed out that signing Cousins doesn’t stop the team from potentially drafting a quarterback with the No. 2 pick since Cousins could be an ideal bridge to a younger QB.

Cousins fell apart down the stretch this past season in Atlanta and was eventually benched for rookie Michael Penix, and it’s tough to see a path where Cousins sticks around with the Falcons in any capacity.

It’s tough to get this fanbase excited about the idea of bringing in Cousins, but if he is brought in alongside an exciting rookie, it would go a long way toward bridging the gap out of the Watson era.

