Nick Chubb Is Being Connected To 5 Teams In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns have more than two dozen players who can become free agents next month, including a dozen offensive players.

With the Browns over the salary cap for 2025, re-signing any of those players will be difficult as Cleveland needs to reduce their spending before the upcoming campaign.

Cleveland will likely have several salary cap casualties as the team wades through how to construct its 2025 roster, especially with a potentially large incoming rookie class.

Could one of those candidates be fan-favorite running back Nick Chubb?

Chubb would become a sought-after commodity in the free agent market, especially with the lack of high-quality running backs in this year’s pool.

That’s why analyst John Breech has connected Chubb to five teams this offseason.

In addition to Cleveland, Breech believes that Chubb would be a strong fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Los Angeles and Pittsburgh are both in this category as each one of their primary running backs is expected to test the market in March.

Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris will be among the most sought-after running backs this offseason, earning his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2024 despite sharing time with Jaylen Warren in the Steelers’ backfield.

The Chargers relied on J.K. Dobbins last year, but he again failed to make it through an entire season for the Chargers.

Dobbins finished the 2024 campaign with a career-high 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns for Los Angeles.

Chubb finished his second straight season abruptly due to an injury in 2024 as he played only eight games for the Browns.

