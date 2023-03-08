Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Insider Shows Browns’ Current Adjusted Cap Number

NFL Insider Shows Browns’ Current Adjusted Cap Number

By

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The 2023 NFL season will mark the largest salary cap in league history, which has been set at $224.8 million.

Before the league year, which begins on March 15, teams need to ensure that they are under this number.

The Cleveland Browns currently find themselves well over the cap.

Recently, Field Yates of ESPN revealed a comprehensive list of year-end club adjustments, which the Browns find themselves on top of.

According to Yates, this number includes many contractual facets, including roster bonuses, incentives, and cap space carryover, among other things.

The Browns have until March 15 to get themselves under the $224.8 million mark, something that all NFL teams have gotten accustomed to doing.

While many of these figures don’t make much sense to the average NFL fan, to front offices, the salary cap is paramount.

If teams don’t get under the salary cap by the time the new league year begins, they can be fined up to $5 million for each cap violation.

At that point, that particular team is no longer able to sign a new player until they make the necessary adjustments to get under the cap.

The Browns have several moves to make to get under the cap.

One way they could do so is by restructuring Deshaun Watson’s contract.

When it was signed, Watson’s contract was seen as iron-clad, fully guaranteed, and without much wiggle room for the Browns.

Recent reporting has indicated that Watson is willing to re-negotiate, which could help the Browns in the long run, especially in consideration of their cap space.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Andrew Elmquist

Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the sports industry, working with The Cold Wire, EatWatchBet and the Commish Brands. Andrew also enjoys long walks on the beach, spending time with his beautiful wife, and playing both real-life and fantasy sports. Make sure to follow him on Twitter @andrewelmquist1 as well!

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

NFL Analyst Reveals A Shocking Rumor About Nick Chubb

11 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Reportedly Open To Helping Team With Cap Space

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons

Browns OL Will Reportedly Test The Free Agent Market

24 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Will Reportedly Wear Alternate Or Throwback Helmets This Season

1 day ago

An XFL logo end zone marker before the XFL game between the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Tampa Bay Vipers at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 8, 2020 in Carson, California.

Former Browns Player Is Becoming An XFL Star

1 day ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

Cleveland Browns 7-Round Mock Draft 2023

2 days ago

nfl combine

NFL WR Prospect Says He Had A "Great" Meeting With Browns

2 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

1 NFL Team Is Reportedly Showing Interest In Kareem Hunt

3 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Are Reportedly Interested In An Eagles DE

4 days ago

nfl combine

NFL QB Prospect Says He Looks Up To Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

The Browns Lead An Unfortunate Category In The Last 10 Years

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski Showing Off Guardians Gear

5 days ago

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a tv interview prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chris Simms Has A Clear Opinion About Kevin Stefanski's Offense

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

NFLPA Report Shows Grades For Cleveland Browns

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

DE Prospect Says He Has Met With Browns At Combine

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On Flexibility With Deshaun Watson's Contract

6 days ago

John Johnson III #43 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

John Johnson Has Released A Statement After His Release

1 week ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Reportedly Have Their Eye On A Veteran Safety

1 week ago

browns helmets

The Browns Have Announced They Are Releasing A Key Player From 2022

1 week ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows Kevin Stefanski's Offense Was Efficient In 2022

1 week ago

Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Former Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens Has Found A New Job

1 week ago

Team owners Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam watch training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Owners Have Reached An Agreement To Purchase NBA Franchise

1 week ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Alex Van Pelt Will Take On Additional Role With Browns

1 week ago

NFL logo with footballs

2 Free Agent WR's The Browns Should Target

1 week ago

NFL Analyst Reveals A Shocking Rumor About Nick Chubb

No more pages to load