Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Analyst Reveals A Shocking Rumor About Nick Chubb

NFL Analyst Reveals A Shocking Rumor About Nick Chubb

By

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been working around the clock to try and fix their salary cap woes, but one would expect they’d still want to compete at the highest level.

That’s why the latest rumors of a rather drastic potential move were kind of surprising.

According to Around The NFL’s Marc Sessler, the word around the league is that the Browns could look to trade star RB Nick Chubb in a salary-dumping move, raising some big questions about their actual plans this offseason.

As things stand today, the Browns are roughly $13 million over the cap, and they have more than a week to solve that situation before the March 15 deadline hits.

A recent report stated that Deshaun Watson was willing to restructure his contract to ease his salary cap hit for the upcoming campaign and help the team be more competitive, with rumors of Myles Garrett and even the aforementioned Chubb also doing the same.

Chubb has been the best and most consistent offensive player for the Browns for years now.

He’s coming off a career-best season with 1,525 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, and that’s despite sharing the backfield with Kareem Hunt.

Chubb, however, would represent a $14.85 million cap hit for the upcoming season in a league that treats running backs like expendable pieces now more than ever.

Of course, it’s only normal to think that the Browns will be more of a pass-heavy team now that Deshaun Watson will have a full season behind center.

But trading their best player for salary cap purposes has rarely made a team better.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Reportedly Open To Helping Team With Cap Space

12 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons

Browns OL Will Reportedly Test The Free Agent Market

13 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Will Reportedly Wear Alternate Or Throwback Helmets This Season

18 hours ago

An XFL logo end zone marker before the XFL game between the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Tampa Bay Vipers at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 8, 2020 in Carson, California.

Former Browns Player Is Becoming An XFL Star

22 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

Cleveland Browns 7-Round Mock Draft 2023

2 days ago

nfl combine

NFL WR Prospect Says He Had A "Great" Meeting With Browns

2 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

1 NFL Team Is Reportedly Showing Interest In Kareem Hunt

3 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Are Reportedly Interested In An Eagles DE

3 days ago

nfl combine

NFL QB Prospect Says He Looks Up To Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

The Browns Lead An Unfortunate Category In The Last 10 Years

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski Showing Off Guardians Gear

4 days ago

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a tv interview prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chris Simms Has A Clear Opinion About Kevin Stefanski's Offense

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

NFLPA Report Shows Grades For Cleveland Browns

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

DE Prospect Says He Has Met With Browns At Combine

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On Flexibility With Deshaun Watson's Contract

6 days ago

John Johnson III #43 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

John Johnson Has Released A Statement After His Release

7 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Reportedly Have Their Eye On A Veteran Safety

7 days ago

browns helmets

The Browns Have Announced They Are Releasing A Key Player From 2022

7 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows Kevin Stefanski's Offense Was Efficient In 2022

7 days ago

Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Former Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens Has Found A New Job

1 week ago

Team owners Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam watch training camp on August 16, 2020 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Owners Have Reached An Agreement To Purchase NBA Franchise

1 week ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Alex Van Pelt Will Take On Additional Role With Browns

1 week ago

NFL logo with footballs

2 Free Agent WR's The Browns Should Target

1 week ago

First Energy Stadium in Cleveland

The Browns Have Restructured A Contract For Key Player

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson Is Reportedly Open To Helping Team With Cap Space

No more pages to load