NFL Makes Week 15 Decision Regarding Browns Game

Ever since the NFL released the 2022 game schedules back in May, fans found it intriguing that the date and time of the Week 15 game for the Cleveland Browns against the Baltimore Ravens was TBD.

On Monday, the NFL announced the time and date of that game.

Ravens And Browns Are Flexed In Week 15

The Browns are now set to host the Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 4:30 PM EST.

#Browns will officially host the Baltimore #Ravens on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. The date previously was TBD. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) December 5, 2022

This game will be nationally broadcast on the NFL Network.

It will also be shown on WEWS Channel 5.

This Could Be A Big Game

It is not difficult to figure out why the NFL made this change.

This could be a big AFC North matchup especially if the Browns beat the Bengals in Week 14.

The Ravens also narrowly beat the Browns earlier in the season in Baltimore; the final score was 23-20 on October 23.

There are also interesting storylines with both quarterbacks.

Lamar Jackson left the Week 13 game with a knee injury so his availability in the coming games is up in the air.

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

Coach Harbaugh says QB Lamar Jackson will be week to week, with this week "being less likely." pic.twitter.com/bEwmLrMIWH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 5, 2022

For the Browns, Week 15 will represent the home debut of Deshaun Watson.

His first two games are on the road, Week 13 was in Houston, and Week 14 is in Cincinnati.

Browns Are Part Of A Week 15 Saturday Tripleheader

Saturday, December 17 is now a busy NFL day with three games airing on NFL Network.

The 1:00 PM EST game features the Indianapolis Colts traveling to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

Following the Browns and Ravens 4:30 game, the nightcap has the Miami Dolphins traveling to Buffalo to take on the Bills at 8:15 PM EST.