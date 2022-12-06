Browns Nation

NFL Makes Week 15 Decision Regarding Browns Game

By

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Ever since the NFL released the 2022 game schedules back in May, fans found it intriguing that the date and time of the Week 15 game for the Cleveland Browns against the Baltimore Ravens was TBD.

On Monday, the NFL announced the time and date of that game.

 

Ravens And Browns Are Flexed In Week 15 

The Browns are now set to host the Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 4:30 PM EST.

This game will be nationally broadcast on the NFL Network.

It will also be shown on WEWS Channel 5.

 

This Could Be A Big Game 

It is not difficult to figure out why the NFL made this change.

This could be a big AFC North matchup especially if the Browns beat the Bengals in Week 14.

The Ravens also narrowly beat the Browns earlier in the season in Baltimore; the final score was 23-20 on October 23.

There are also interesting storylines with both quarterbacks.

Lamar Jackson left the Week 13 game with a knee injury so his availability in the coming games is up in the air.

For the Browns, Week 15 will represent the home debut of Deshaun Watson.

His first two games are on the road, Week 13 was in Houston, and Week 14 is in Cincinnati.

 

Browns Are Part Of A Week 15 Saturday Tripleheader

Saturday, December 17 is now a busy NFL day with three games airing on NFL Network.

The 1:00 PM EST game features the Indianapolis Colts traveling to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

Following the Browns and Ravens 4:30 game, the nightcap has the Miami Dolphins traveling to Buffalo to take on the Bills at 8:15 PM EST.

 

 

 

