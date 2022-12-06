Browns Nation News And Notes (12/6/22)

It is Tuesday, December 6, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are honed in on their Week 14 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals have not beaten the Browns during Coach Stefanski’s tenure, and the Bengals’ preparations for the game headline the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Bengals Spend Their Victory Monday Preparing For Browns

Everybody is aware that the Browns have owned the Bengals in recent years, especially the Bengals players.

That’s why it is not surprising to hear that the Bengals did not take a traditional Monday “rest day” to enjoy their win over the Chiefs.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was reportedly studying Browns film on Monday.

Zac Taylor gave players a Victory Monday off. Safety Jessie Bates said over Zoom when he showed up at 9:30 a.m. basically the entire team was there getting in a lift or treatment, hanging out. Then saw Joe Burrow get in a lift and start watching Browns film. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 5, 2022

2. Injury Updates

In addition to the devastating injury news about Sione Takitaki, three other Browns players were injured in the Texans game.

#Browns injury updates from HC Kevin Stefanski:

LB Sione Takitaki has a torn ACL, out for season

WR David Bell day to day with thumb

WR Anthony Schwartz in concussion protocol

S Ronnie Harrison cleared protocol — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 5, 2022

Anthony Schwartz is in concussion protocol.

David Bell suffered a thumb injury and is considered day-to-day.

Ronnie Harrison left the Texans game with a head injury but has since been cleared; he is not in concussion protocol.

3. Joshua Dobbs Signed To Lions Practice Squad

Those holding out hope that quarterback Joshua Dobbs would reunite with the Browns will be disappointed to hear that Dobbs signed with the Lions practice squad.

#Lions have signed QB Joshua Dobbs to the Practice Squad — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2022

He was released by the Browns last week to make room for Deshaun Watson on the 53-man roster.

4. Browns Week 15 Home Game Is Flexed

The NFL announced on Monday that the Browns’ Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens will be played on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 4:30 PM EST.

NFL announces the #Browns Week 15 home game against the Baltimore Ravens will be SATURDAY, Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. It'll be broadcast on the NFL Network — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) December 5, 2022

The game will air nationally on NFL Network and on local affiliates in the Cleveland and Baltimore areas.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!