Analyst Claps Back At Former Steelers Lineman Over Browns Comments

The Cleveland Browns caught some strays out of the blue.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster took a big shot at his former divisional rivals, stating that it was “very Cleveland” of the Steelers to try and get Justin Fields in a trade.

Foster claimed that the team should, instead, look to find a quarterback who fits their DNA in the NFL Draft and develop him.

Needless to say, those comments rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

Notably, that includes Ken Carman, who went out of his way on his show to rip Foster over his comments (via 92.3 The Fan).

.@KenCarman had a message for a former #Steelers OL and their fans as they tried to drag the #Browns into their problems at QB https://t.co/JEEucl4XJm pic.twitter.com/lyzIJxzXU7 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 14, 2024

Carman claimed that he might not know a lot about good football because he hasn’t seen that much good football, but he sure knows a thing or two about bad football, so he knows bad players when he sees them.

That’s why he also feels like the Steelers should focus on their own players, which aren’t that good to begin with, before trying to take shots at other franchises.

Foster might feel the Browns are still inferior to the Steelers, but they’re actually in a better place right now, and you can tell that just by the season that passed.

The Browns have the better defense and the better offense, and it seems like they’re in a better position to find success in the foreseeable future.

So, perhaps the Steelers should, indeed, focus on improving their own team before trying to take down another franchise first.