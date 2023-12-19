NFL Reveals Playoff Scenarios For The Browns For Week 16

The Cleveland Browns have been living life on the edge in 2024.

Injuries, shaky play, and four starters at quarterback have plagued the team this season.

Yet, Cleveland has won nine games for the first time since 2020.

That puts the Browns in the thick of a playoff berth.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal’s Chris Easterling on Twitter, there are at least eight different scenarios where the team can qualify for the postseason this weekend.

#Browns playoff clinching scenarios for this Sunday at Houston pic.twitter.com/Z2Mch6d7ed — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) December 19, 2023

They all begin with Cleveland traveling to Houston on Sunday to face a sneaky good Texans team.

Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol.

If he misses his second consecutive game, the Browns will meet former teammate Case Keenum.

Regardless of who handles the snaps, should Cleveland win, that will start the first domino that Easterling detailed.

Then, the remaining dominoes that need to go the Browns’ way commence, with none of them guaranteed to happen.

Looking at the scenarios, it might be easier for the team to just win their remaining three games and let the chips fall where they may.

After playing the Texans, Cleveland hosts the New York Jets on December 28 and then wraps the year with a date against division rival Cincinnati on January 7.

If Joe Flacco doesn’t throw more costly interceptions, and the Browns defense plays as well on the road as they do at home, Cleveland will have 12 victories for 2024.

That should be more than enough to help them qualify for the playoffs and (fingers crossed) play at least one home game.