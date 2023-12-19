Browns Nation

Numbers Show Browns Playmaker Has Been On A Tear In Last 2 Games

Numbers Show Browns Playmaker Has Been On A Tear In Last 2 Games

By

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have needed everybody to step up during this tough season.

Injuries kept mounting up, and the veterans needed to take a leap forward to keep the ship afloat.

Notably, that has been the case with TE David Njoku, who’s had the best two-game stretch of his career with Joe Flacco.

Through the past couple of games, Njoku has logged 16 receptions for 195 yards (which is the most among players in his position) and three touchdowns, as pointed out by PFF Cleveland Browns on Twitter.

Njoku didn’t need much to become a fan favorite and a team leader, but he’s positioned himself as one of the most respected and beloved players on the team this season.

He suited up and played in a must-win divisional game vs. the Baltimore Ravens just days after suffering some major burns and even though the team lost the game, that was a major example for the rest of the team, and it showed just how much this season and every single game means to him and his team.

Njoku has always had the ability to make a difference in the passing game, but he hasn’t been involved as often as some fans would like, either by design or because he had to share the spotlight with Austin Hooper in the past.

Joe Flacco loves to let it rip and throw to the middle of the field, and he’s developed an instant rapport with Njoku, so we could and should expect some more big performances from the veteran tight end for the remainder of the season.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

