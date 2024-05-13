NFL Schedule Leaks Narrow Browns Possible Week 1 Opponent

The NFL finally announced when the schedule for all 32 franchises would be revealed, building anticipation toward the league’s Wednesday, May 15 announcement.

Along the way, the NFL will release certain primetime matchups for each of their television partners.

On Monday, a pair of NFL games were released that will allow Cleveland Browns’ fans to narrow their list of Week 1 opponents.

NFL insider Adam Schefter posted on Twitter the two matchups, pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens as the opening week’s Thursday night contest while the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles will square off the following night in Brazil.

So far: 🏈Thursday, Sept. 5: Ravens at Chiefs.

🏈Friday, Sept. 6: Packers-Eagles in São Paulo. Full NFL schedule released Wednesday night on ESPN. https://t.co/E2Bd54Im8z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2024

Although the schedule has not been revealed, the teams the Browns will face this season have been released.

Cleveland faces Baltimore, Kansas City, and Philadelphia this season, meaning those three opponents will be unavailable for a potential season-opening contest against the Browns.

Beyond the AFC North rivals, the remaining teams Cleveland will face at home this season are the Los Angeles Chargers, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, the Miami Dolphins, and the previously mentioned Chiefs.

Road games for the Browns for the 2024 regular season include trips to face the Denver Broncos, the Washington Commanders, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders, the New Orleans Saints, and the aforementioned Eagles.

The NFL ranked every schedule for the upcoming season based on the opponents’ 2023 record, and Cleveland’s future opponents earned the best overall record last year to give the Browns the toughest schedule in the league using this metric.

