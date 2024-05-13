Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, May 13, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Schedule Leaks Narrow Browns Possible Week 1 Opponent

NFL Schedule Leaks Narrow Browns Possible Week 1 Opponent

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NFL logo
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The NFL finally announced when the schedule for all 32 franchises would be revealed, building anticipation toward the league’s Wednesday, May 15 announcement.

Along the way, the NFL will release certain primetime matchups for each of their television partners.

On Monday, a pair of NFL games were released that will allow Cleveland Browns’ fans to narrow their list of Week 1 opponents.

NFL insider Adam Schefter posted on Twitter the two matchups, pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens as the opening week’s Thursday night contest while the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles will square off the following night in Brazil.

Although the schedule has not been revealed, the teams the Browns will face this season have been released.

Cleveland faces Baltimore, Kansas City, and Philadelphia this season, meaning those three opponents will be unavailable for a potential season-opening contest against the Browns.

Beyond the AFC North rivals, the remaining teams Cleveland will face at home this season are the Los Angeles Chargers, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, the Miami Dolphins, and the previously mentioned Chiefs.

Road games for the Browns for the 2024 regular season include trips to face the Denver Broncos, the Washington Commanders, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders, the New Orleans Saints, and the aforementioned Eagles.

The NFL ranked every schedule for the upcoming season based on the opponents’ 2023 record, and Cleveland’s future opponents earned the best overall record last year to give the Browns the toughest schedule in the league using this metric.

NEXT:  Deshaun Watson Details Mindset Playing Through Fractured Bone
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Details Mindset Playing Through Fractured Bone

1 hour ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: A Cleveland Browns fan reacts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Javion Cohen Named To PFF's List As Player To Watch

4 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Gives Coy Answer To 1 Player's Rookie Camp Absence

4 hours ago

HAMBURG, NY - November 18: Robert Skimin uses an ATV to dig out after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on November 18, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. Around Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs, the snowstorm resulted in up to four feet of accumulation, and additional snowfall is forecast for the weekend.

Analyst Teases Cleveland Could Be Part Of Christmas Day Package

5 hours ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

3 Takeaways From Cleveland Rookie Minicamp

17 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Elevate Rookie QB From Try Out To Roster

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

New Browns Draft Pick Shows Off Speed At Minicamp

1 day ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

New Video Shows RB Aidan Robbins Immense Size

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Social Media Post Teases Browns Will Host Primetime Game

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Hypes Up Cavaliers During Second-Round Playoff Contest

1 day ago

browns helmets

Browns Veteran Says There Is 'Unfinished Business' This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Assesses Zak Zinter's First Pro Workout

2 days ago

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Michael Hall Gives Honest Answer To Working Under Defensive Coach Jim Schwartz

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Jowon Briggs Gives Candid Answers As To What Motivates Him

2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Nathaniel Bookie Watson #LB29 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Believes Nathaniel Watson Is Cleveland's 'Biggest LB'

2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Brady Breeze #35 of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Add Interesting Safety Prospect To Rookie Camp

3 days ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Browns Reveal 26-Man Roster For Cleveland Rookie Camp

3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 03: Javion Cohen #OL10 of Miami-Fl participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Announce 8 Undrafted Free Agent Signings

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Analyst Suggests Jack Conklin's Role This Season Should Be Decided Now

3 days ago

PROVO, UT- SEPTEMBER 24: Trenton Welch #81 of the Wyoming Cowboys celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half of their game September 24, 2022 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Treyton Welch Ranks As Top Prospect To Watch At Rookie Camp

3 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst's Early AFC Playoff Prediction Includes Surprise Division Winner

3 days ago

Zak Zinter #65 of the Michigan Wolverines holds the national championship trophy after defeating the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Michigan defeated Washington 34-13.

Browns Sign Third-Round Draft Choice To Rookie Deal

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Analyst Omits Browns' Andrew Berry From Top GM Ranking

4 days ago

NFL Combine

Browns Release Former Seventh-Round Pick

4 days ago

Browns Nation