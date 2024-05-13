Deshaun Watson Details Mindset Playing Through Fractured Bone

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson knew something wasn’t right during the Browns’ game against the Baltimore Ravens last November.

Little did he know at the time that it was a fractured glenoid bone in his throwing shoulder.

Watching a replay of the game last week on the “QB Unplugged” Podcast, Watson detailed his mindset during the contest, a game that the Browns won 33-31 on the road against their AFC North rival.

“I’m just like, man I gotta push through it, like, I can’t pull myself out of this game right now,” Watson explained to podcast host Quincy Avery (via Twitter).

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson talks about his mindset during the Ravens game when he suffered his broken shoulder. "Every time I'd throw, it's hurting. But I'm just like, man I gotta push through it. Like, I can't pull myself outta this game right now, it's too big of a game." 1st… pic.twitter.com/lSjMSxIZrZ — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) May 10, 2024

The conversation about Watson’s mindset started by reviewing a play where he missed a throw.

Avery asked Watson when he first felt his shoulder hurt, and the quarterback responded that it was on the first or second drive of the contest.

Watson said he felt “a lot of clicking” in his shoulder, alerting him to the issue.

Despite the pain, Watson continued to play.

The quarterback said he was hurting with every throw, but he continued to play because he knew how “big of a game” the contest was for Cleveland’s playoff chances.

The Browns pulled out the victory late in the second half, securing the comeback victory as Watson completed all 14 of his pass attempts in the second half of the contest.

Watson underwent season-ending surgery later that month to repair the issue.

Since then, Watson has been rehabbing the injury to make a comeback this season for the Browns.

Earlier this month, Watson revealed he could throw 40-yard passes with velocity on a previous “QB Unplugged” podcast episode.

